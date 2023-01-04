Forecast: Sct'd evening showers

A few more sct'd clouds today. We'll start mild in the 60s. Increasing on-shore winds will build to about 10-15 mph during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s near the coast with warmer temps in the low to mid-80s east of I-75. Look for sct'd rain to approach our area from the northwest late in the afternoon and spread south along the coast during the evening.
Posted at 4:45 AM, Jan 04, 2023
