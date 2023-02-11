Expect mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A cold front arrives tonight with showers and storms. The highest coverage of rain is expected between 3 and 9 p.m. Cooler air returns tomorrow with highs in the 60s.
Forecast: Scattered afternoon and evening storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:16 AM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 07:16:18-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.