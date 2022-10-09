Watch Now
Forecast: Return to summer for a few days

Summer like weather for a few days
Posted at 7:17 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 19:17:41-04

Expect a summer like few days as we start the work week. Heat and humidity are back with a few showers and storms. Wednesday into Thursday, we'll see our next cold front arrive with a better chance of showers and storms. Behind the front, we'll see another shot of fall weather with highs in the low 80s.

