Expect a summer like few days as we start the work week. Heat and humidity are back with a few showers and storms. Wednesday into Thursday, we'll see our next cold front arrive with a better chance of showers and storms. Behind the front, we'll see another shot of fall weather with highs in the low 80s.
Forecast: Return to summer for a few days
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:17 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 19:17:41-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.