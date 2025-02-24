Watch Now
Forecast: Rainy start to the work week

Rain likely Monday
Expect a soggy start to the work week as low pressure delivers widespread light to moderate rain, with a few pockets of heavy rain Monday. A good 1" of rain is expected for most, while a few spots that see those pockets of heavy rain could get up to 2". Great news for the severe drought conditions along the coast.

