Expect a mostly cloudy day Monday with an isolated shower or two. Better rain chances arrive Tuesday through Thursday thanks to a weak cold front. It wont' drop temps significantly, but it will get us back to our average around 80 instead of the record tying highs we've seen this weekend.
Forecast: Rain is finally in the forecast
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:54 PM, Nov 12, 2023
