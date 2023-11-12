Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Rain is finally in the forecast

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Showers possible next week with weak front
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 6:54 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 18:54:30-05

Expect a mostly cloudy day Monday with an isolated shower or two. Better rain chances arrive Tuesday through Thursday thanks to a weak cold front. It wont' drop temps significantly, but it will get us back to our average around 80 instead of the record tying highs we've seen this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo