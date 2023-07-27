Partly to mostly cloudy today. Sct'd rain and storms returning today. These will develop during the afternoon and evening and generally move east to west through the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s to the low to mid-90s.
Forecast: Rain chances increasing today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:34 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 04:34:25-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.