After a record-breaking 4th of July temperatures will return to near-record levels Wednesday, in the mid to upper-90s. The difference however will be afternoon rain chances, which will be higher. Look for a 40-60% chance of rain Wednesday and for this higher rain coverage to last through the end of the week.
Forecast: Rain chances increase Wednesday
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 18:50:48-04
