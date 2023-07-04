Watch Now
Forecast: Rain chances increase Wednesday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
After a record-breaking 4th of July temperatures will return to near-record levels Wednesday, in the mid to upper-90s. The difference however will be afternoon rain chances, which will be higher. Look for a 40-60% chance of rain Wednesday and for this higher rain coverage to last through the end of the week.
