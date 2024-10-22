Watch Now
Forecast: Partly sunny, mid-80s

Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs in the mid-80s.
Beautiful fall weather continues across the area today.

Morning temperatures in the 60s with clear skies will mean plenty of sunshine for all of us this afternoon. With mostly sunny skies expect highs to reach into the low and mid-80s today.

There will be a bit of a northeast breeze returning though today it may not be quite as strong as it's been over the last several days.

These northeast breezes may pick up a little bit of rain as it comes in from the east coast and push it west toward us. A quick shower is possible in a couple of locations this evening.

