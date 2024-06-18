Partly sunny and hot today with highs in the low to mid-90s. We'll see gusty east winds return this afternoon with gusts approaching 30 mph at times. Those east winds will push the heat all the way down to the coast. Although a quick shower is possible this afternoon, most will stay dry with the rain chances at only 20%.
Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy again today
Posted at 4:54 AM, Jun 18, 2024
