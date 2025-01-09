Forecast: One last cold night

TAMPA — Good Thursday evening everyone! It is another cold day in Tampa Bay with very dry air. Temps fall back into the 40s and 50s tonight with dry skies. Tomorrow morning will again be in the 30s and 40s, but no frost/freeze alerts are up for now. Skies will stay dry with a few clouds. Winds shift out of the south and highs rise to near 70 degrees. Our next cold front moves through on Saturday early, a few showers will linger into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s before cooling down. Sunday stays dry in the low 60s. Monday gives us another good shot of rain. The rest of the week looks dry with temps slightly below normal.

Meteorologist Ally Blake

