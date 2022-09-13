Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. On-shore flow continues today bringing sct'd rain from the morning into the afternoon. With a wind off the Gulf you may see rain at just about any time during the daylight hours. Temps will generally stay in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Forecast: Numerous sct'd showers today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:50 AM, Sep 13, 2022
