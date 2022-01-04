Watch
Forecast: Not as chilly Wednesday morning

Posted at 6:49 PM, Jan 04, 2022
Not as chilly on Wednesday morning with most temps in the 50s. Plenty of sun and fair weather clouds through the day. Warming up to the low to mid 70s again. Just a slight chance for a brief shower through the day with highest chances south of I-4. Coverage should remain around 10% at best.

