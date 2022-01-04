Not as chilly on Wednesday morning with most temps in the 50s. Plenty of sun and fair weather clouds through the day. Warming up to the low to mid 70s again. Just a slight chance for a brief shower through the day with highest chances south of I-4. Coverage should remain around 10% at best.
Forecast: Not as chilly Wednesday morning
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jan 04, 2022
