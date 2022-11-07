Isolated showers are possible Monday with highs nearing records again. Election Day, expect a 20% chance for a shower or two. By the mid week, we'll have to keep a close eye on what develops east of Florida. There's a chance it could impact Tampa Bay by Thursday as a tropical system. Stay tuned.
Forecast: Near record highs Monday, tropical system possible mid week
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:12 PM, Nov 06, 2022
