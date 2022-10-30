Expect a hot Halloween with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 inland, with mid 80s along the coast. A slight shower or storm chance is there, but the risk is low. The heat is with us through the next 7 days, with slight improvements by Thursday.
Forecast: Near record highs for Halloween
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:02 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 19:02:00-04
