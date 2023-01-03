Watch Now
Forecast: Near record highs again Tuesday

Near record highs continue
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jan 02, 2023
Expect some patchy dense fog in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s along the coast with lower 80s inland. We'll see a front arrive late Wednesday that will bring a chance for showers and a big cool down by Friday.

