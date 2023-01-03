Expect some patchy dense fog in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s along the coast with lower 80s inland. We'll see a front arrive late Wednesday that will bring a chance for showers and a big cool down by Friday.
Forecast: Near record highs again Tuesday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jan 02, 2023
