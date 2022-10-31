A few sct'd clouds and areas of fog early with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Any morning clouds will quickly fade away leaving us with sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will reach near records in the upper 80s. Trick-or-treat temps will start in the 80s and fall into the 70s around 8pm.
Forecast: Near record-high temps today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:41 AM, Oct 31, 2022
