Mostly sunny and hot today. Temperatures will again reach to near record levels in the mid and upper 90s. Most will not see a shower this afternoon but a couple well southeast of Tampa are possible late in the day. Humidity levels will remain low.
Forecast: Near record heat returns, no rain
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:07 AM, May 30, 2024
