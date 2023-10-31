Weather Actions Facebook Tweet Email Forecast: Muggy and warm Halloween Florida's Most Accurate Forecast Prev Next WFTS - ABC Action News By: Denis Phillips Posted at 8:53 PM, Oct 30, 2023 and last updated 2023-10-30 20:53:06-04 ***ENTER IN WEATHER INFO***ABC Action Weather 24/7Interactive Radar7-day forecastHurricane Center Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Morning Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters