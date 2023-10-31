Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Muggy and warm Halloween

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
WFTS - ABC Action News
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
Posted at 8:53 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 20:53:06-04

***ENTER IN WEATHER INFO***

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo