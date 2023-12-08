Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Much warmer on Friday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
WFTS - ABC Action News
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
Posted at 10:22 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 22:22:58-05

Warming up on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo