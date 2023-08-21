Forecast: Mostly sunny, very little rain

Mostly sunny and main dry today. Only a 20-30% chance of a pop-up PM shower. Any rain will move east to west. With a noticeable east breeze, the heat today will be pushed down to the coast where temperatures will reach into the low to mid-90s. That same east wind will also bring in drier air. This means despite the hot temps, heat index values will not get too high staying mostly between 100-105 degrees during the afternoon.