Forecast: Mostly sunny, less breezy

Another day, another beautiful forecast!

Cool temperatures in the 60s and upper 50s in the morning with clear skies will give way to a warm, sunny, and very comfortable afternoon.

By midday today, most towns will warm into the low 80s. Expect highs in the mid-80s during the afternoon. A few fair-weather clouds are possible but most will see sunny skies throughout the afternoon.

Winds today will be the lightest they've been in a week and more out of the north versus the northeast. This will bring in drier air and keep any of those east coast showers mostly confined to the east coast this afternoon.

Looking ahead, this weather will likely last into the weekend with just a few more sct'd clouds on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Have a great day!