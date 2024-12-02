Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool

Feeling like the holidays!

Get that heavy coat ready this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. There is also a breeze around that's making it feel even colder at times. A hat, scarf and gloves may not be a bad idea if you're planning on being out for a while before 8am.

By this afternoon sunny skies will warm our temperatures to more comfortable, but still rather cool, levels in the 60s.

Even colder weather arrives in central Florida on Tuesday. Despite sunny skies, Tuesday's highs will only reach the low 60s in most towns. This cool afternoon will set us up for the coldest night of the season Tuesday into Wednesday. Widespread 30s are likely on Wednesday morning.

If you're not a fan of this cold weather, you'll be happy to know that temperatures will start to recover quickly by the end of the week. After highs again in the 60s on Wednesday, we'll see most towns break above 70 degrees on Thursday and well into the 70s by Friday and the weekend.

Have a great Monday!