Forecast: Mostly cloudy with midday rain

Mostly cloudy early today with temperatures in the low 70s. Sct'd showers and a couple of thunderstorms will move through late morning into the first half of the afternoon. Temps will peak near 80 midday before falling into the 70s as the showers move through. Thanksgiving Day will start dry and chilly with temps in the 50s. Highs Thanksgiving Day may not reach 70 in some towns under partly to mostly cloudy skies.