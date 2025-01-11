Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with lower temps today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Cloudy and cooler today
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers early. Temps will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight, we'll drop back into the 30s and 40s. Sunday brings back the sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Dry weather with temps in the 50s can be expected for the Bucs game.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo