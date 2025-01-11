Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers early. Temps will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight, we'll drop back into the 30s and 40s. Sunday brings back the sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Dry weather with temps in the 50s can be expected for the Bucs game.
Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with lower temps today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
