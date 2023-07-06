Forecast: Morning rain likely Friday

Morning showers are likely along the coast early Friday as our on-shore flow continues. Temperatures will warm back into the low 90s during the afternoon. Any rain along the coast early in the day will move out toward I-95 by the late afternoon and evening leaving the coast dry for the second half of the day.
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 19:09:51-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.