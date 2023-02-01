Morning dense fog with temps in the 60s. Sunshine returns to most spots this afternoon except right at the coast where fog may linger or return from time to time. Highs away from the beach will reach the upper 70s to the mid-80s well east.
Forecast: Morning fog followed by PM sun
Posted at 4:42 AM, Feb 01, 2023
