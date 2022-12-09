Forecast: Morning fog followed by afternoon sun

Morning dense fog will be an issue for many today. We'll see temps in the 60s early and areas of low visibility. The fog will lift after 9 am and sunshine will return for the afternoon warming temps to around 80 degrees.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 05:08:07-05
