Mostly cloudy early with areas of fog. Places with fog may also see mist or drizzle. Humidity will remain high through midday with drier, more comfortable air arriving during the afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 70s early then begin to fall during the afternoon. The rest of the week will be much less humid and significantly cooler.
Forecast: Morning fog and humidity, drier afternoon
Posted at 5:05 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 05:12:30-05
