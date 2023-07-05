On-shore flow will return, stronger, on Thursday. This could lead to some rain/storms along the coast Thursday morning. Most of this should be up toward the Nature Coast. Sct'd pop-up storms will then return inland during the afternoon and move east toward I-95 by the evening. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s on Thursday.
Forecast: Morning Coastal Rain Possible
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 18:56:02-04
