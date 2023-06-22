Forecast: More typical Florida weather today

Watch Now
Partly sunny, hot and humid to start. Temps in the 70s early will quickly warm through the 80s and into the low 90s by midday. Sct'd rain/storms will begin to develop midday and into the early afternoon and head east toward I-95 for the evening.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 04:39:49-04

