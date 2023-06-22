Partly sunny, hot and humid to start. Temps in the 70s early will quickly warm through the 80s and into the low 90s by midday. Sct'd rain/storms will begin to develop midday and into the early afternoon and head east toward I-95 for the evening.
Forecast: More typical Florida weather today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 22, 2023
