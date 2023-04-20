Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: More sunshine on Thursday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
WFTS - ABC Action News
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
Posted at 10:50 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 22:50:22-04

More sunshine on Thursday

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo