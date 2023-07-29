Showers and storms are expected again Sunday. They'll start off isolated at the coast late morning with the sea breeze moving onshore. They'll become a bit more widespread along and east of I-75 before trying to move back west late in the day.
Forecast: More scattered storms Sunday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jul 29, 2023
