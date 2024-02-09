After a cool start in the 50s we'll see temperatures warm quickly through the 60s and into the 70s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. Expect light winds out of the southeast except at the coast where a southwest breeze will develop during the afternoon.
Forecast: Milder with mostly sunny skies today
Posted at 5:17 AM, Feb 09, 2024
