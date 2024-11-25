Forecast: Milder temps return

Milder weather returns!

Yes, this morning will still be chilly with plenty of towns starting in the 40s and even some upper 30s north of I-4. These cold temperatures however will not last long. With plenty of sunshine, we'll see temps in the mid-70s by noon and the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. Some towns may even stay above 70 degrees through 6 pm.

The mild, dry, weather will stick around right through Thanksgiving Day. If you have travel plans across the state you will find perfect weather for travel statewide.

Late Thanksgiving evening a cold front will approach our area. This front may produce some sct'd showers from Thanksgiving night into Friday morning. Rain chances however look rather low.

Behind the front, we'll see another shot of dry, arctic air that will send our temperatures down into the upper 60s for highs this weekend and low back down to at least the 40s with sunny skies.

Have a great day!