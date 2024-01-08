Mostly cloudy skies today with a few afternoon showers. Rain chance will be around 30% with most of the rain being light and quick moving. Temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s in the morning will warm to the upper 60s during the afternoon.
Forecast: Mild with some afternoon showers
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:11 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 05:11:08-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.