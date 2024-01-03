Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Mild with evening showers likely

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. We'll see temperatures warm quickly through the day into the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to a south breeze. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few periods of sun. By the evening expect a few showers to move in from the Gulf and continue sct'd overnight. Thursday looks sunny and dry.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:57 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 04:57:45-05

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. We'll see temperatures warm quickly through the day into the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to a south breeze. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few periods of sun. By the evening expect a few showers to move in from the Gulf and continue sct'd overnight. Thursday looks sunny and dry.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo