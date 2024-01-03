A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. We'll see temperatures warm quickly through the day into the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to a south breeze. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few periods of sun. By the evening expect a few showers to move in from the Gulf and continue sct'd overnight. Thursday looks sunny and dry.
Forecast: Mild with evening showers likely
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:57 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 04:57:45-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.