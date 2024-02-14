Mostly clear skies will be with us for the rest of Wednesday and into the overnight through Thursday morning. Expect another cool evening Wednesday in the 60s and 50s with temperatures ultimately settling into the 40s and 50s Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon looks mostly sunny and mild with highs back in the mid and upper 70s expect low 70s right at the coast.
Forecast: Mild temperatures and dry weather continue
Posted at 4:48 PM, Feb 14, 2024
