After a cool start this morning, lots of sun and a few clouds warm us up to the 70s. Clouds increase in the afternoon with rain chances picking up after sunset.

There may be a few heavy downpours or a thunderstorm overnight, but rain will move south and come to an end early Friday morning. Rain coverage is limited to about 20-30% overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Highs on Friday return to the 70s.