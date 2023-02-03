Forecast: Midday Rain / Storms

Cloudy early and mild. Midday showers and storms with temps rising into the 70s. As the rain moves out we'll see temps fall into the 60s this afternoon with increasing northwest winds gusting to nearly 30 mph. Expect a chilly, windy start Saturday with partly sunny skies Saturday afternoon and temps in the 70s.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 04:39:02-05
