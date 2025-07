Highs return to the mid-90s on Tuesday with some sct'd storms. The rain will most likely pop up midday and the early afternoon closer to the coast and then move east.

Highs will return to the mid-90s near the coast with some upper 90s east of I-75. Heat advisories are back for Tuesday with an extreme heat watch for Citrus and Hernando county.

Expect highs in the mid-90s through the week with a 30-40% chance of rain each afternoon.