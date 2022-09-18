Watch Now
Forecast: Lower rain coverage begins today

Lower rain coverage today
Posted at 7:01 AM, Sep 18, 2022
Lower rain chances finally return over the next seven days. Yes, we'll still see some scattered storms, but the coverage will be much less than it's been all month! Rain chances are around 40% the next few days, with only 20% chances by mid week!

