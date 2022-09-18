Lower rain chances finally return over the next seven days. Yes, we'll still see some scattered storms, but the coverage will be much less than it's been all month! Rain chances are around 40% the next few days, with only 20% chances by mid week!
Forecast: Lower rain coverage begins today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:01 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 07:01:05-04
