A weak and early fall front moved through Saturday night. It won't deliver heat relief in the afternoon, but the mornings will feel a little more comfy the next few days. Rain chances are low through Labor Day as well with the drier air moving in.
Forecast: Low rain chance through Labor Day
Posted at 6:47 PM, Sep 02, 2023
