Forecast: Lots of sunshine today, staying chilly

Chilly weather hangs on today.

Expect a frosty start today for some with temperatures in the 30s away from the coast. We'll see a ton of sun throughout the day but temperatures will stay cool in the upper 50s. A northeast breeze will make it feel cooler at times.

One more cold start Friday morning then we'll see things start to warm. Expect highs on Friday afternoon in the low 70s. Clouds will increase late Friday and there will be a chance of rain after 8pm Friday evening.

Showers will move through Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday will start cloudy and mild. Skies will clear during the afternoon and temperatures will reach back into the mid-60s.

Sunday looks nice but cool with highs only in the low 60s. Expect 50s for the Bucs game at Ray J Sunday night so make sure you wear layers if you're going to that game. It will feel cold.

New data this morning indicates we could be in-store for a period of chilly rain on Monday followed by sunny and dry weather next week.