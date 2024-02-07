We'll start chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s and a wind chill that will at times dip into the 30s before 8am. Once the temperatures start to rise, expect a quick warm-up into the upper 60s this afternoon. Skies will remain sunny and winds will be lighter during the afternoon.
Forecast: Lighter winds, more sunshine
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:50 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 04:50:19-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.