Forecast: Lighter winds, more sunshine

We'll start chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s and a wind chill that will at times dip into the 30s before 8am. Once the temperatures start to rise, expect a quick warm-up into the upper 60s this afternoon. Skies will remain sunny and winds will be lighter during the afternoon.
Posted at 4:50 AM, Feb 07, 2024
