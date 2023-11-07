Watch Now
Forecast: Light winds with plenty of sun

Mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm quickly into the low to mod-80s this afternoon. The air will remain dry and the breeze will be light out of the north. A sea breeze off the Gulf is likely to keep the beaches in the 70s all afternoon.
Posted at 4:54 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 05:13:51-05

