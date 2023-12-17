Our Gulf low moves onshore tonight just north of Tampa Bay. It will bring a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Sunday, we're done with the rain by 11 a.m., but it will continue to be very windy with gusts up to 40 mph.
Forecast: Isolated severe storms overnight, windy Sunday ahead
Posted at 7:27 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 19:27:55-05
