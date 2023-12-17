Watch Now
Forecast: Isolated severe storms overnight, windy Sunday ahead

Strong storms overnight, windy and drier Sunday
Posted at 7:27 PM, Dec 16, 2023
Our Gulf low moves onshore tonight just north of Tampa Bay. It will bring a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Sunday, we're done with the rain by 11 a.m., but it will continue to be very windy with gusts up to 40 mph.

