Forecast: Isolated severe risk Sunday morning

Strong front Sunday morning
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 15, 2022
Expect a stormy Sunday morning as a strong cold front brings in the chance for isolated severe storms. The greatest risk is from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Conditions improve for the Bucs game but stay windy with a slight shower chance.

