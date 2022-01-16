Expect a stormy Sunday morning as a strong cold front brings in the chance for isolated severe storms. The greatest risk is from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Conditions improve for the Bucs game but stay windy with a slight shower chance.
Forecast: Isolated severe risk Sunday morning
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 19:07:13-05
