Forecast: Increasing clouds, still warm.

Increasing clouds today, still warm.

We'll start the day with temperatures in the 60s and a few 50s north of Tampa. Expect a lot of sunshine during the morning hours with increasing clouds as we go into the afternoon. South breezes will gust over 15 mph at times as highs push into the 80s later today.

Late this evening and overnight areas of rain will move in. The rain will stick around, sct'd, through Wednesday morning. Wednesday will start in the 70s with a quick warm-up into the low 80s by midday. A cold front will push the rain east of our area by Wednesday afternoon and colder and drier air will begin to move down for the rest of the week.

Look for sunny, very dry, and much cooler weather to be around Thursday through Sunday with the coldest days being Saturday and Sunday when the morning temps will likely start in the 40s and only warm to the upper 60s and low 70s each afternoon.

Have a great day!