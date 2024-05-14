Forecast: Humid and partly sunny

Mostly cloudy skies to start the day with temperatures in the 70s. A few showers are possible north of Tampa through midday. Then we'll see partly sunny and breezy conditions for the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s near the coast to the low 90s away from the beaches. More storms are likely across north Florida later today. These could move down into our area this evening and overnight.
Posted at 5:11 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 05:11:15-04
