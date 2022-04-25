Forecast: Hot & Steamy

Plenty of sun and dry hours today. With highs in the mid 80s along the coast to 90 degrees inland it will be rather hot & steamy for this time of year. There's a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon or evening. Drying out overnight with lows in the 60s to about 70 degrees.
Posted at 4:52 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 05:03:10-04
